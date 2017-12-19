Undefeated No. 15 TCU tops winless Texas Southern 91-72

Robinson, who finished with six points and seven assists, said TCU isn't taking its winning streak, now tied for the longest in school history, for granted.

"I've never been a part of anything like this," he said. "We still feel like we're the underdogs. We understand we have a target on our backs, so we play like we have something to prove."

BIG PICTURE

Texas Southern: The Tigers, who have won four of the last five Southwestern Athletic Conference titles, have played one of the nation's toughest nonconference schedules. They've already lost to Gonzaga, Ohio State, Syracuse, Kansas, Oregon and Baylor — all on the road.

TCU: TCU is one of just four undefeated teams in the country, alongside top-ranked Villanova, No. 3 Arizona State and No. 6 Miami. Entering Monday, the Frogs were second in the nation in field goal shooting and seventh in 3-point shooting.

ROAD WARRIORS

Texas Southern has played perhaps the nation's toughest nonconference schedule by design. Davis said it will prepare the Tigers for another run at the SWAC crown. "It's been great for us," he said. "We have to embrace obstacles, embrace the struggles. This is not about wins and losses. It's about getting better."

RATING THE COMPETITION

In the last two months, Davis has led the Tigers into road games against some of the nation's most storied teams. Where does TCU rank? "This is a top-10 team," Davis said of the Frogs. "They are well coached at every position, and you can see their guys understand the system."

UP NEXT

Texas Southern concludes its 13-game road adventure with a visit to BYU on Saturday. The Tigers then play three straight conference games at home against Southern, Alcorn State and Prairie View A&M, beginning Jan. 1. They have the nation's third-longest home winning streak.

The Horned Frogs wrap up their nonconference schedule with a home game Friday against William and Mary and then take eight days off before opening Big 12 play in Fort Worth against Oklahoma on Dec. 30.

By The Associated Press