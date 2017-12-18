SMU ends Boise State streak with 86-63 win

DALLAS — Jimmy Whitt, Jahmal McMurray and Ethan Chargois scored 16 points apiece and SMU beat Boise State 86-63 on Monday night, ending the Broncos' six-game win streak.

Ben Emelogu II added 12 points and Shake Milton scored 11 with seven rebounds and seven assists for SMU. The Mustangs (9-3) are 8-0 at home and have won 30 straight at Moody Coliseum, the second-longest active streak nationally.

Emelogu's 3 put SMU up for good, 11-10, and the Mustangs led 33-22 at halftime after holding the Broncos to 29.6-per cent shooting from the field.

Jarrey Foster scored seven straight and Milton and McMurray each hit 3s for 50-27 lead with 14 minutes to go and the Broncos got no closer than 17 the rest of the way.