Grand Canyon dominates Mississippi Valley State 71-38

PHOENIX — Joshua Braun scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Grand Canyon past winless Mississippi Valley State in a 71-38 victory Monday night.

Matt Jackson went 3 for 5 from 3-point range and got a free throw to add 10 points for Grand Canyon (8-3), which got went 11 of 27 from long range and held Mississippi Valley State to just 28 per cent shooting from the field. It was the fewest points scored in a game for MVSU (0-11) since an 88-33 loss to then-No. 9 Iowa State on Dec. 31, 2014.

Grand Canyon opened with four straight 3-pointers and later held MVSU scoreless for five minutes while racing out to a 30-15 lead following consecutive 3s from Jackson and Casey Benson. The Antelopes took a 33-19 advantage into the break and continued to pull away in the second half.

Dante Scott scored 13 points to lead Mississippi Valley State, which has lost 12 in a row stretching back to last season.