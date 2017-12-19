Falcons stay close in NFC South, beat Buccaneers 24-21

"We had a sense this would be a big night for him. We talked about that before the game," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "We thought he would have his opportunities. If he could get to the next level and to a linebacker or safety or corner, make sure he had a plan how he wanted to finish."

With Freeman's sidekick, Tevin Coleman, out with a concussion, third-string running back Terron Ward shared the rushing load with the two-time 1,000-yard rusher.

"I saw him hit the sideline. And, Free one-on-one with anyone in the open field, I'm taking Free," Ward said.

Some things to know about Falcons-Buccaneers:

JAMEIS SHINES

Jameis Winston had his sharpest performance of the season for the Bucs (4-10), who have lost nine of 11 following a 2-1 start.

The third-year pro completed 27 of 35 passes for 299 yards and three TDs with no turnovers. He had TD passes of 30 yards to O.J. Howard, 42 yards to Mike Evans and 16 yards to Adam Humphries, the latter pulling Tampa Bay to 24-21 with four minutes remaining.

The Bucs got the ball back with a minute left. Winston completed three passes, moving them into position to allow Patrick Murray to try a 54-yard field goal that sailed wide right on the final play.

"I think this is Jameis Winston at his best," coach Dirk Koetter said. "We've seen him at his best for parts of several games, but this was probably his best and most complete game."

CONTAINING JULIO

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones had a monster game against the Bucs three weeks ago with 12 receptions for 253 yards and two TDs in a 34-20 win at Atlanta. Tampa Bay knew it needed to do a better job against him to have any chance this time.

Ryan targeted the star receiver eight times Monday night, but Jones only had three catches for 54 yards.

The Falcons offset the drop in production, finishing with 201 yards rushing.

RING OF Honour

Former Bucs coach Jon Gruden, who has spent the past nine seasons as ESPN's game analyst on Monday Night Football, was inducted into the Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium during a halftime ceremony.

Gruden was acquired from the Oakland Raiders for two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and $8 million before leading the 2002 Bucs to the club's only Super Bowl championship in his first season in Tampa Bay.

Gruden was fired after the 2008 season and moved into the broadcast booth the following year. The Bucs haven't made the playoffs since 2007 and don't have a post-season win since their Super Bowl run 15 years ago.

