Shiffrin beats Worley to win a World Cup giant slalom

COURCHEVEL, France — Mikaela Shiffrin won a World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday, her third victory of the season and 34th of her career.

The 22-year-old American was fastest in the first run and had a big enough margin to beat Tessa Worley of France by .99 seconds in mild and sunny conditions. Italian veteran Manuela Moelgg was third, 1.01 behind Shiffrin.

"Today I felt really good, like I was just ready to be aggressive," Shiffrin said. "I'm really excited about it."

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway was fourth, 1.02 behind, missing a second career podium after finishing third in the super-G in nearby Val d'Isere on Saturday.