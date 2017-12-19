Swiss club president wins cut in stadium ban for assault

BERN, Switzerland — The president of Swiss soccer club Sion has had his stadium ban for assaulting a television analyst reduced to nine months on appeal.
The Swiss league says it cut Christian Constantin's 14-month ban because the attack was an emotional response and not planned.
Constantin can return to stadiums from July 12. His fine was reduced to 30,000 Swiss francs ($30,500) from 100,000 Swiss francs ($101,500).
The incident after a league game in September led to Constantin resigning from a senior role in Sion's candidacy to host the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Constantin was filmed confronting Rolf Fringer, a former coach of Switzerland, after Sion won at Lugano.
Sion is last in the 10-team league at the mid-season break.
By The Associated Press
BERN, Switzerland — The president of Swiss soccer club Sion has had his stadium ban for assaulting a television analyst reduced to nine months on appeal.
The Swiss league says it cut Christian Constantin's 14-month ban because the attack was an emotional response and not planned.
Constantin can return to stadiums from July 12. His fine was reduced to 30,000 Swiss francs ($30,500) from 100,000 Swiss francs ($101,500).
The incident after a league game in September led to Constantin resigning from a senior role in Sion's candidacy to host the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Constantin was filmed confronting Rolf Fringer, a former coach of Switzerland, after Sion won at Lugano.
Sion is last in the 10-team league at the mid-season break.
By The Associated Press
BERN, Switzerland — The president of Swiss soccer club Sion has had his stadium ban for assaulting a television analyst reduced to nine months on appeal.
The Swiss league says it cut Christian Constantin's 14-month ban because the attack was an emotional response and not planned.
Constantin can return to stadiums from July 12. His fine was reduced to 30,000 Swiss francs ($30,500) from 100,000 Swiss francs ($101,500).
The incident after a league game in September led to Constantin resigning from a senior role in Sion's candidacy to host the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Constantin was filmed confronting Rolf Fringer, a former coach of Switzerland, after Sion won at Lugano.
Sion is last in the 10-team league at the mid-season break.
By The Associated Press