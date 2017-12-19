Leclaire scores 22, No. 21 Green Bay women beat Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Allie Leclaire made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Jessica Lindstrom had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and No. 21 Green Bay beat Northwestern 63-57 on Tuesday.

Green Bay scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed. Leclaire made back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second quarter, capping a 9-0 run spanning the break, for a 21-9 lead.

Northwestern pulled within 44-42 early in the fourth but Green Bay answered with an 11-1 run to extend it to 55-43 after consecutive 3-pointers by Leclaire and Jen Wellnitz.

Caitlyn Hibner added 14 points for Green Bay (10-1), which lost to No. 5 Mississippi State on Nov. 25. The Phoenix entered allowing a nation-best 46 points per game, holding four opponents to 40 points or less.