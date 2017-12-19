AP source: Kent State hiring Syracuse assistant Lewis

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the decision says Kent State is hiring Syracuse offensive assistant Sean Lewis as its new coach.

The person says Lewis has agreed to a contract with Kent State after completing his second season with the Orange. The person spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been signed.

Kent State has scheduled a news conference Thursday to introduce Lewis.

Lewis was the co-offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach at Syracuse. The Orange only went 4-8 this season, but one of the wins came against No. 1 Clemson.