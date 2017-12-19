West Indies held to 248-9 in 1st ODI vs New Zealand

WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Doug Bracewell claimed the glamor wicket of Chris Gayle with his first international delivery in 16 months and went on to take 4-55 as New Zealand held the West Indies to 248-9 Thursday in the first of three one-day matches.

After Gayle was out for 22, Bracewell also dismissed Shai Hope (0) in his first over and returned later to remove West Indies captain Jason Holder (8). He ended the innings with the wicket of Rovman Powell, who enhanced the total with 59 from 50 balls. New Zealand had bowled after winning the toss.

Leg-spinner Todd Astle took 3-33, including the wicket of top-scorer Evin Lewis for 76, to mark his one-day international debut. Astle has played two tests and two Twenty20 internationals for New Zealand but has had to wait five years for his first chance to play one-day cricket.

He found turn on a two-paced pitch at Cobham Oval and made good use of the wrong-un to claim the wickets of Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer (29) and Ashley Nurse (2).

The young speedster Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand's fastest bowler, took 2-49 in his eighth ODI and his first since February. He bowled Jason Mohammed (9), had Ronsford Beaton caught behind for 3 on his one-day international debut and took a catch to dismiss Hetmyer off Astle.

Lewis provided the anchor for the West Indies innings, batting 35.2 overs for his first half century in one-day internationals. He has two centuries in his 24 matches to date, including his unbeaten 176 against England in his previous match, but had not passed 50 in any other innings.

Lewis put on 40 for the first wicket with Gayle and 62 for the third wicket with Hetmyer but the West Indies were unable to build any other partnerships of substance until Powell and Kesrick Williams added 45 for the ninth wicket.

Powell hit two fours and four sixes in his first one-day international half century which came from 47 balls. He reached the milestone with two sixes and a four from consecutive deliveries from Trent Boult.

Gayle's first appearance in New Zealand on this tour was eagerly anticipated but he couldn't produce the fireworks fans had been hoping for. He took 13 balls to get off the mark as the West Indies made a slow start, taking 3.1 overs to score their first run from a wide.

Gayle hit a six and a four off consecutive deliveries from Tim Southee in the seventh over and there was hope that was the start of a big innings. But he struggled to find his timing without the benefit of warmup matches and fell to Bracewell in the 11th over, edging the bowler's first ball to wicketkeeper Tom Latham.