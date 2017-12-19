Patriots on top in the latest AP Pro32 poll

"I'm not happy with the outcome," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday. "We played to win. We didn't win the game. We're not quantifying level of success. We didn't do enough to win the game."

The Minnesota Vikings inched up a spot to No. 3 after routing the lifeless Cincinnati Bengals 34-7 to clinch the NFC North.

"Odds increasing of hosting Super Bowl," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.

Despite beating the New York Giants in their first game without Carson Wentz, the Philadelphia Eagles dropped two spots to No. 4. The Eagles, who have the NFL's best record at 12-2, received the remaining three first-place votes.

The Los Angeles Rams remained at No. 5 after routing the Seattle Seahawks 42-7 and are closing in on their first division title since 2003.

"The changing of the guard in the NFC West is now complete, thanks to a road rout of the Seahawks led by dynamic MVP candidate Todd Gurley," Kaufman said.

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, tied for first place in the NFC South at 10-4, were tied in the poll at No. 6.

The Jacksonville Jaguars remained at No. 8 as they ended a decade-long playoff drought with a 45-7 rout of AFC South rival Houston on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons stayed at No. 9 after holding off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-21 on Monday to stay in the playoff race.

The Kansas City Chiefs jumped four spots to round out the top 10.

By Simmi Buttar, The Associated Press