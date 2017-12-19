Ravens punter Koch masters art of placing kicks inside 20

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Though he's pretty adept at flinging the football, Sam Koch is far more valuable to the Baltimore Ravens when using his right foot.

Koch leads the NFL with 37 punts inside the 20 yard-line, including 16 inside the 10. He received a game ball last Sunday — a rarity for a punter — after he pinned Cleveland inside the 20 on four of his five kicks, three of which were downed within 5 yards of the goal line.

Through years of experimentation and practice, Koch has found a way to seemingly defy the laws of physics by making a football pop straight up after making contact with the ground.

"Sam is probably more precise than any punter I have seen — not just been around, but seen," coach John Harbaugh said. "They say the ball takes funny bounces for a reason: It is oblong. Sam Koch seems like he has perfected that oblong somehow, some way, because it rarely takes off into the end zone. That is the measuring stick."

Of Koch's 74 punts this season, only three have resulted in touchbacks. Depending on the distance and weather conditions, Koch will either put up a pooch-kick or slice one out of bounds in the shadow of the goal line.

"He's got excellent ball control," special teams coach Jerry Rosburg said. "He can hit it right, he can hit it left, he can get it wide, and he can hit narrow."

It's not by accident. Koch has 13 different kinds of punts, each of which he works on repeatedly during the week. Then, come Sunday, he selects one or another from his expansive repertoire.

"A lot of it is wind-related and depends on the returner," he said.

OK, but how the heck does Koch send a football 50 yards downfield with backspin on it?

"Exactly how he does it? I have no idea," Harbaugh said. "They have their techniques they work on. He would be the right guy to ask, but he probably won't tell you. I can't tell you, so I guess people aren't going to know. But it is amazing."