No. 20 Cincinnati beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-49

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Cane Broome matched his season high with 17 points Tuesday night as No. 20 Cincinnati rolled to a 77-49 victory over winless Arkansas-Pine Bluff, extending the nation's longest home-court winning streak.

The Bearcats (10-2) have won 32 straight home games, a streak spanning two courts. They're playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while their on-campus arena is renovated. They went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-13) took another lopsided loss as part of its brutal season-opening stretch. The Golden Lions have yet to play a home game.

Cincinnati pulled ahead 26-2 as the Golden Lions missed seven of eight shots, committed nine fouls and had 11 turnovers. It was 43-16 at halftime, with Arkansas-Pine Bluff shooting 26 per cent.

Jacob Evans III added 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds for Cincinnati, which dominated the boards 42-28. Travon Harper led the Golden Lions with 16 points.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: It was the 13th of 17 straight games away from home for the Golden Lions, who are 0-6 in true road games and 0-7 on neutral courts — they played in the Rainbow Classic and the Men Against Breast Cancer Showcase. Their first three Southwestern Athletic Conference games also are on the road. They don't play at home until Jan. 13 against Southern.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have two games against overmatched teams in three days, giving them a chance to work on their half-court offence that struggled during losses to Xavier and Florida. They used 12 players in the first half and shot 54 per cent while taking the big lead.

UP NEXT

The Golden Lions play at Tennessee-Martin on Friday.