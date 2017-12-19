Watkins has double-double, Penn State beats Binghamton 80-65

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Mike Watkins scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Penn State to an 80-65 win over Binghamton on Tuesday night.

Tony Carr, Josh Reaves and Shep Garner all chipped in 15 points apiece for the Nittany Lions (10-3), who won their third straight and snapped the Bearcats' seven-game winning streak.

Garner made 5 of 7 3-pointers and the Nittany Lions shot 57 per cent from the floor on 31-for-54 shooting.

J.C. Show led Binghamton (8-5) with 13 points while Tyler Stewart notched 12 and Thomas Bruce added 10 for the Bearcats, who trailed for all but 2:49.