Hill's dozen lifts Virginia Tech past Presbyterian, 63-55

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Ahmed Hill scored 12 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 63-55 victory over Presbyterian College on Tuesday.

Hill connected on 5 of 8 from the floor, including two 3-pointers, as the Hokies (10-2) won for the eighth time in the past nine games. Justin Robinson added 11 points for Virginia Tech, while Kerry Blackshear Jr. finished with 10.

Virginia Tech struggled in a game many expected to be a blowout. The Hokies entered the game ranked first nationally in scoring offence at 95.8 points per game, but they allowed Presbyterian to control the tempo for much of the contest and finished with a season-low 63 points.

The game was tied at 47 after Presbyterian's Davon Bell converted a three-point play with 10:30 remaining, but the Hokies immediately went on a 10-0 run, with five different players scoring. Devin Wilson's basket with 5:13 to go gave the Hokies a 57-47 lead, and the Blue Hose got no closer than seven the rest of the way.

Francois Lewis paced the Blue Hose (6-6) with 15 points. Presbyterian saw its five-game winning streak snapped.

TIP-INS

Presbyterian: The Blue Hose could be a tough out for many in the Big South under first-year coach Dustin Kerns, especially if Lewis, a junior college transfer, continues to develop. The 6-foot-9, 230-pounder hit 6 of 11 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and also grabbed nine rebounds. He's now scored in double figures in seven of Presbyterian's 12 games.

Virginia Tech: Arguably for the first time this season, the Hokies won with their defence. Virginia Tech entered the game as the nation's best scoring team and the best shooting team (55.5 per cent), but was able to get stops late in the game, holding Presbyterian to just two baskets in the final four minutes. The Hokies held the Blue Hose to 35.6 per cent (21 of 59) from the floor, and the field-goal percentage defence was the Hokies' third-best this season.

UP NEXT

Presbyterian: The Blue Hose face a quick turnaround, as they play a home game Thursday against Piedmont.