Charleston beats SC State 80-64 on Riller's career night

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Grant Riller scored a career-high 31 points with four 3-pointers, Nick Harris had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, and Charleston never trailed in beating South Carolina State 80-64 on Tuesday night.

Jaylen McManus and Evan Bailey added nine points apiece for the Cougars (8-3), who outshot the Bulldogs 47 per cent from the floor to 32 per cent. Joe Chealey and Jarrell Brantley grabbed seven rebounds each for Charleston, which has won six of its last seven games.

The Bulldogs closed to 44-37 on Donte Wright's 3-pointer early in the second half, but Charleston pulled ahead 64-50 on a 13-5 run capped by Harris' dunk. Riller's layup capped an 8-1 run for an 18-point lead with 5:10 left and the Bulldogs got no closer than 13 from there.

The Cougars led 35-25 at halftime behind Riller's 10 points, his fifth straight game in double figures.