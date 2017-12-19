Jeter hears complaints of Marlins fans at town hall

Sports 09:29 PM

MIAMI — Derek Jeter is fielding complaints from Miami Marlins season-ticket holders upset about the direction of the team under his ownership group.

At a town hall at Marlins Park, Jeter calmly answered questions for 90 minutes, and afterward said he appreciated the fans' feedback — positive and negative. Some 200 ticket-holders attended the town hall, the first in a series.

The Marlins haven't had a winning season since 2009 and went 77-85 this year, but several fans argued the team was only a couple of starting pitchers shy of contending, and Jeter's group should have added talent instead of dismantling.

Jeter responded that more spending wasn't a long-term solution. He said the franchise lost too many games and too much money under previous owner Jeffrey Loria.

By Steven Wine, The Associated Press

