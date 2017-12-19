Bradley Beal scores 26 as Wizards beat Pelicans 116-106

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 26 points, Mike Scott had a season-high 24 and the Washington Wizards beat the New Orleans Pelicans 116-106 on Tuesday night.

John Wall added 18 points and 10 assists, helping Washington win for the third time in four games. Marcin Gortat had 10 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots.

New Orleans got another big game from Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, but the Pelicans dropped their second straight after alternating losses and wins in their first nine games in December. Davis scored 37 points, and Cousins finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

By Rich Dubroff, The Associated Press