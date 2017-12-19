Staal leads Wild past Senators 6-4

Pageau gave the Senators a 3-1 at 5:44 following a no-look pass from behind the net by Tom Pyatt.

"I think we played two good first periods and when you go out to the third (basically) 0-0 against a good team at home you're feeling good," Pageau said. "They played better than us in the third. They came out harder and it was little details that made the difference. Their goalie did an outstanding job and kept them in the game."

After Stewart got the Wild to within a goal at 3-2 just past the halfway point of the period, Stalock kept it a one goal game as he stopped Nate Thompson on a short-handed breakaway and then Pyatt on the rebound.

"It's a save you need to make and lucky enough I was able to keep it out of the net," Stalock said. "I was lucky enough to find the rebound and I got to it. But those are the saves you have to make to win games sometimes."

Koivu then tied the game at 19:05 as he tipped a point shot from Ryan Suter past Anderson just as a penalty to Senators defenceman Cody Ceci had expired.

The teams each scored once in the opening period with Karlsson sending a point shot through Stalock who had two players screening him just 2:08 into the game.

The Wild got that one back at 11:11 when Suter took a shot that was going wide before hitting Stall in the midsection and redirecting though the legs of Anderson.

Notes: Gabriel Dumont and Ben Harpur were scratches for the Ottawa Senators Tuesday while Gustav Olofsson, Zack Mitchell and Devan Dubnyk were scratches for the Minnesota Wild… Senators forward Alex Burrows is one assist shy of 200 for his career… The Wild had killed 19 straight penalties before Erik Karlsson scored on the Senators' first power-play attempt Tuesday… The Senators play their next three games on the road including Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Wild play the third of four straight on the road Friday against the Florida Panthers.

Note to readers: This is a corrected version of an earlier story. Derick Brassard's name was misspelled and the game-winning goal was incorrectly attributed to Nate Prosser. Jonas Brodin had the eventual winner.

By Darren Desaulniers, The Canadian Press