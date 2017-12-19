Lewis nails 2 late 3s as Duquesne beats Lamar 65-64

PITTSBURGH — Mike Lewis II nailed two straight 3-pointers in the final minute as Duquesne scrambled back to take a 65-64 win over Lamar on Tuesday night.

Lamar's Colton Weisbrod completed a 3-point play for a 64-57 lead with 1:54 left. Lewis answered with a layup. He followed that with a steal and drilled a trey to trail 64-62 with 57 seconds remaining. Lamar's Joe Frenchwood missed a 3-point attempt but Lewis nailed his with :09 left. Frenchwood missed another 3-pointer as time expired.

Lewis finished with 16 points and Rene Castro-Caneddy added 15 for Duquesne (8-3), which won its sixth straight. The Dukes made 7 of 20 from distance; Lamar made 4 of 15. Duquesne made 20 of 34 from the line while the Cardinals were 12 of 23.

Weisbrod finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Lamar (8-3), which has dropped two straight after winning five in a row.