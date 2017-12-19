Ellis, Henry lead SIU-Edwardsville past Chicago State 88-76

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Christian Ellis and Jalen Henry scored 19 points apiece and SIU-Edwardsville pulled away for an 88-76 win over Chicago State on Tuesday night.

Jaylen McCoy added 17 points, on 5-of-6 shooting with four 3-pointers, and Daniel Kinchen had 15 for SIUE (4-6) in a battle of the Cougars.

SIUE shot 72 per cent, making 4 of 7 3-pointers, and went 11 of 15 from the foul line in the second half. The Cougars stretched a 37-33 lead at the break to as many as 16.

Glen Burns had 18 points and Deionte Simmons 17 for Chicago State (2-13), which has lost nine straight and has yet to beat a Division I team.