McIntosh regains form as Northwestern routs Lewis 85-48

ROSEMONT, Ill. — On the court and from the bench, Northwestern players appeared to be calling out Lewis' offensive plays at the outset.

It took the Wildcats more than four minutes to hit a shot from the field on Tuesday, but not because they were taking their Division II opponent lightly.

Bryant McIntosh had 24 points and seven assists as Northwestern shook off a slow start to run away with an 85-48 victory over Lewis.

"A team like Lewis, if you're not ready to play, they can really expose you," Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. "They're well-coached, they cut hard, they move the ball, and if you're not locked in they can cause some problems, which they did a little bit early.