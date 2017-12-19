No. 11 Wichita State beats Arkansas State 89-80

That lead was down to four when Haynes-Jones hit a 3-pointer with 2:08 to play. A tough basket by Shamet 53 seconds later finally allowed the Shockers to feel comfortable.

Arkansas State fired its way to a 50-44 halftime lead, shooting 62.1 per cent and going 10 of 16 from the 3-point line in the half. Simms (15 points) and Cockfield (13 points) were a combined 10 of 15 from the field in the half.

"We gave up 50 in the first half and really just 28 in the second half if you take away the points for my technical," Marshall said. "And we didn't change a thing defensively. Law of averages, I guess."

FAMILY AFFAIR

Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp missed the game with a migraine headache. He had participated in the team's shoot-around earlier Tuesday.

With Frankamp out, Austin Reaves made his second career start. He did so against a school, Arkansas State, where both of his parents were standout basketball players. Father Brian Reaves was a three-year starter and ranks third in career assists at the school. Mother Nicole Wilkett was an all-conference selection as a senior.

Austin grew up an hour from Arkansas State's campus.

Austin hit three 3-pointers in the game's first 4 minutes and did not score again.

NO SNOOZER

Marshall has heard Wichita State fans bemoan a schedule full of so many blowouts the past few seasons. He made light of that Tuesday.

"For all the fans hoping we could play some close games, that one is for you," he said. "As well as the rest of them apparently."

BIG PICTURE:

Arkansas State: The Red Wolves are done with difficult non-conference road games and gained some confidence with a competitive effort.

Wichita State: The Shockers did not ease concerns about their defence, a program pillar, but avoided a terrible loss.

UP NEXT

Arkansas State: The Red Wolves begin a stretch of three straight home games with Culver-Stockton on Friday.

Wichita State: The Shockers play host to Florida Gulf Coast on Friday night.

By Jeffrey Parson, The Associated Press