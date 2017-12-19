Daley gets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Red Wings top Islanders 6-3

Trailing 2-1 after one period, New York controlled play in the second, including an 18-1 advantage on shots through the first 12 minutes.

"We didn't feel good out there, for sure," said Detroit's Frans Nielsen, in his second year with the Red Wings after spending his first 10 NHL seasons with the Islanders. "They definitely took it to us in that second period."

Pulock tied the score on the power play at 2:03 with a one-timer from the left circle.

New York then took a 3-2 lead with another power-play goal with 7:01 remaining in the second after some slick puck handling by Mathew Barzal. Bailey sent a pass to Barzal in the left circle, and as the rookie centre skated forward he sent the puck back between his skates and then tapped it across in front to Bailey, who put it in for his 10th.

Mantha tied it for the Red Wings with 4:45 left in the period. Zetterberg had a chance at an open net on the left side as Greiss was sprawled on the ice while stopping the initial shot. However, Zetterberg's backhander went across the crease, and Mantha knocked it in from behind the goal line off Greiss while the goalie was still sprawled on his stomach facing the goal.

Lee got the Islanders on the scoreboard first 6:32 into the game, taking a pass in front from Tavares, turning and beating Mrazek on the blocker side with his 21st.

The Red Wings tied it three minutes later as Frk deflected Jonathan Ericsson's pass from the left side past Greiss for his seventh.

Nyquist gave Detroit the lead with 3:11 left in the opening period as he beat Greiss between his right shoulder and the post for his ninth.

NOTES: Zetterberg has points in four straight games (one goal, five assists). ... The teams play two more times this season — back in Brooklyn on Feb. 9 and at Detroit in the season finale on April 7. ... Tavares, Lee and Bailey have combined for 29 points in the last six games. Bailey has five goals and six assists, Tavares two goals and nine assists, and Lee four goals and three assists. ... New York lost for the first time this season when scoring first after coming in 11-0-0.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night in the second of a four-game trip.

Islanders: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

___

Follow Vin Cherwoo at www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Vin A. Cherwoo, The Associated Press