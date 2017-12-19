Wilson has 16 points, 13 boards as McNeese gets 84-68 win

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Quatarrius Wilson had a career-best 16 points and 13 rebounds as McNeese thumped NAIA member Texas College 84-68 on Tuesday night to halt a four-game losing streak.

Four Cowboys hit double digits with Kalob Ledoux making 14, LaBarrius Hill adding 13 and James Harvey chipping in 12. Hill also grabbed eight rebounds with two steals and three blocks.

McNeese (3-7) made just one more field goal and two more from distance than Texas College. The Cowboys dropped in 23 of 28 from the free throw line while Texas College was just 11 of 19. McNeese also won the rebound battle 54-39.

The Cowboys rolled out to a 44-29 halftime advantage and cruised to the win in the second half, winning that one 40-39.