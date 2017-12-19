Missouri State holds off Wright State 66-50

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Obediah Church scored 13 points and blocked three shots, Alize Johnson added 12 points with 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season, and Missouri State held off a second-half Wright State run to win 66-50 on Tuesday night.

Trailing by 18 at halftime, the Raiders closed to within 53-48 after Hall capped a 12-4 run with 3-pointer with 7:51 to play. But Church scored four straight to spark a 13-2 run that included his dunk with 1:31 left and the Bears won going away.

Jarrid Rhodes scored 12 points with three 3s for Missouri State (10-3), which has won eight of its last nine games.

Ryan Kreklow's 3 sparked a 20-4 run capped by Church's dunk and the Bears led 34-16 at halftime.