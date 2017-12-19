DiLeo helps carry Central Michigan past UMKC in OT, 92-86

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — David DiLeo scored 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, both career highs, and Central Michigan held off UMKC in overtime, 92-86 on Tuesday night.

Shawn Roundtree tied the game with two free throws with :45 left in regulation and DiLeo missed a 3-pointer with a second left. Roundtree scored seven of the Chippewas' 15 points in overtime and finished with 23 points with seven assists.

DiLeo, Roundtree and Cecil Williams combined to score 73 of the Chippewas' 92 points and grab 27 of their 48 rebounds.

Overall Central Michigan (9-2) was 28 of 67 from the field, including 10 of 32 from distance, and converted 26 of 33 from the line.