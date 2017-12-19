Saint Louis uses big run early in 2nd to beat Campbell 74-66

ST. LOUIS — Aaron Hines had 18 points, Jalen Johnson scored 17, Jordan Goodwin added 16 on Tuesday night and Saint Louis rallied early in the second half for a 74-66 win over Campbell.

The Billikens (6-6) trailed for most of the first half and went into the intermission down 38-30. They opened the second half with an 18-3 run and never trailed again.

The Camels (5-6) used an 8-1 run to close within 60-56 on Chris Clemons' free throws with 3:34 left, but Goodwin stopped the momentum with a 3-point play and Saint Louis made 9 of 12 free throws to go with Davell Roby's layup to hold on to the lead.

Johnson made all three of his 3-point attempts, all six of his free throws and 4 of 6 overall from the field for Saint Louis. Hasahn French added 11 points and 12 rebounds.