Roberts's 23, Barnett's 22 help Mizzou hold off SFA 82-81

The Lumberjacks scored eight straight points, the last four by Shannon Bogues, and turned that into an 18-6 run, closing to 66-65 on free throws by Ty Holyfield with 5:56 to play. Leon Gilmore III made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 70.

Kevon Harris scored 19 points and Holyfield added 18 to lead Stephen F. Austin (10-2), which was coming off an 83-82 win at LSU on Saturday.

"This game doesn't affect us, as far as the NCAA Tournament goes," SFA coach Kyle Keller said. "It's like practice for us. Our guys enjoy that better than practice every day because they get to beat up on someone else — or try to, or get their fannies beat in by them, which is really what happened."

BIG PICTURE

Stephen F. Austin: The Lumberjacks' stifling defence sets up well for a conference title run, and maybe a tournament appearance. They forced 21 Missouri turnovers with the team that is second in the nation in steals getting 11.

Missouri: The Tigers continue to show they can compete without their star freshman, Michael Porter Jr., who is out with a back injury. Tuesday's game was no doubt a test for Missouri, and being able to learn from and overcome the Lumberjacks' stifling defence will help the Tigers later down the road.

BELIEVER

Martin visited the Lumberjacks' locker room after the game to praise SFA. The Stephen F. Austin basketball Twitter account shared part of his speech.

"You all got just as much talent as we got, man," he told the Lumberjacks . "I ain't telling you to make you feel good when you go home. I'm telling you real talk. I've never done this in my career. Guys I'm telling you, you got a hell of a team."

HE SAID IT

Keller on playing two-straight SEC opponents: "I had 192 text messages between the time the game was over and the time I got to my phone on Saturday. Our school really had never beaten an SEC school before, so that was really a big deal for my team and my kids. And then, hey, we're going to try to do something again? Coach Martin has that edge about him, and his team has his personality, they kind of got it. And I have to get my guys back to that level, to compete about (Martin's) cats? At that level? And push the LSU game out of their minds? My guys, they're pretty good, but we got hit in the mouth, really good."

UP NEXT

Stephen F. Austin heads back home to face Arlington Baptist in its last non-conference game on Thursday.

Missouri travels to St. Louis to face Illinois on Saturday. It'll be the Tigers last non-conference game before beginning SEC play at South Carolina on Jan. 3

