Martin's double-double powers Butler past Morehead St 85-69

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelan Martin had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds and he added four assists and three steals to propel Butler to an 85-69 win over Morehead State on Tuesday night.

Paul Jorgensen notched 16 points and four assists, Tyler Wideman scored 15 and Kamar Baldwin added 12 points and eight boards for the Bulldogs (9-3), who shot 50 per cent from the floor, had a 42-24 rebound advantage and won for the sixth time in seven games.

Djimon Henson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 to pace the Eagles (4-7), while Lamontray Harris scored 13 on 5-of-7 shooting.

Butler led just 33-28 at halftime, but the Bulldogs found the range in the second half — hitting 20 of 32 shots from the floor (62.5 per cent) — in upping their record to 7-0 at home.