Lundqvist, Carey lead Rangers past Ducks 4-1 for 3rd in row

JETS 6, PREDATORS 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:26 left, sending Winnipeg past Nashville.

Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals and Adam Lowry, Patrik Laine and Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets. Tyler Myers added three assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves.

Calle Jarnkrok, Kevin Fiala, P.K. Subban and Yannick Weber scored for the Predators, who had won three straight.

BRUINS 3, SABRES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored for the second straight night, Anton Khudobin turned away 36 shots and Boston blanked Buffalo.

Tim Schaller and David Backes added empty-net goals in the closing minutes.

After a 7-2 victory over Columbus on Monday, the Bruins beat the Sabres in a low-scoring affair to win for the seventh time in 10 games.

DeBrusk fired a wrist shot over Robin Lehner's shoulder with 9:46 remaining in the second period. DeBrusk has goals in consecutive games and four points in his last two.

Khudobin stopped all 10 Sabres shots in the third to earn his first shutout of the season. The Bruins are 8-2-2 when Khudobin starts.

MAPLE LEAFS 8, HURRICANES 1

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozak each had a goal and three assists, and Toronto stopped a three-game slide by routing Carolina in a rare weekday afternoon game.

The Maple Leafs scored four in the first period and four more in the third on a special anniversary for the NHL. The first NHL games were played on Dec. 19, 1917, including a 10-9 win by the Montreal Wanderers over Toronto.

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs, and Leo Komarov, Patrick Marleau, Kasperi Kapanen, William Nylander and Connor Carrick also scored. Frederik Andersen made 32 saves.

Jeff Skinner scored for the Hurricanes, who had won three in a row.

Toronto played without star centre Auston Matthews, who missed his fifth straight game because of an upper-body injury. The Maple Leafs had scored just four times in their previous four games before breaking out against the Hurricanes.

WILD 6, SENATORS 4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Eric Staal scored twice, Nate Prosser had a goal and an assist, and Minnesota rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Ottawa.

Ottawa led 3-1 in the second period behind two goals from Erik Karlsson and another from Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Chris Stewart and Mikko Koivu scored to tie it before the second intermission, and then Prosser, Jonas Brodin and Staal scored for Minnesota in the final period.

The Wild ended a two-game skid. Alex Stalock had 28 saves, and Ryan Suter and Charlie Coyle each added two assists.

Craig Anderson made 34 saves for the Senators, and Derick Brassard also scored.

RED WINGS 6, ISLANDERS 3

Trevor Daley scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Detroit beat New York for just its third win in 13 games.

Martin Frk, Gustav Nyquist, Anthony Mantha, Mike Green and Luke Glendening also scored for the Red Wings, who entered 2-5-5 in their last 12. Henrik Zetterberg and Dylan Larkin each had three assists, and Petr Mrazek made 34 saves.

The score was tied 3-all after two periods before Daley scored the tiebreaker with 9:57 left for his second of the season. Green gave the Red Wings a two-goal lead with 5:48 remaining, and Glendening added an empty-netter with 29 seconds left.

Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee and Ryan Pulock also scored for the Islanders, who lost for the sixth time in eight games (2-5-1). John Tavares had two assists.

CAPITALS 4, STARS 3, OT

DALLAS (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored his second goal of the game 1:51 into overtime, lifting Washington over Dallas.

Burakovsky had one goal in his first 14 games this season. He beat goalie Ben Bishop from the left faceoff circle in OT after assisting on Brett Connolly's tying goal with 2:26 left in the third period.

Dmitry Orlov also scored for the Capitals, who have won four straight. Braden Holtby made 33 saves.

Jamie Benn, Gemel Smith and Alexander Radulov scored for the Stars.

PANTHERS 3, COYOTES 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Matheson scored the winner early in the third period and Florida rallied from two goals down to hand slumping Arizona its seventh straight defeat.

Matheson got free while being hooked from behind and sent the puck past goalie Antti Raanta with 14:19 to play.

Raanta didn't allow a goal for almost 40 minutes, but Florida took control by scoring three times in a six-minute span over the second and third periods. Nick Bjugstad and Denis Malgin also scored for the Panthers, who ended a three-game losing streak.

Florida goalie James Reimer stopped 39 shots, and Evgenii Dadonov had two assists.

Christian Fischer and Derek Stepan scored for the Coyotes. Raanta made 23 saves.

CANADIENS 7, CANUCKS 5

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nicolas Deslauriers had the first two-goal game of his career, Carey Price made 34 saves and Montreal beat Vancouver.

Jeff Petry, Daniel Carr and Philip Danault added a goal and an assist each for the Canadiens, while Paul Byron and Alex Galchenyuk also scored. Max Pacioretty had two assists.

Thomas Vanek had a hat trick and an assist for the Canucks, while Daniel Sedin and Brock Boeser each added a goal and an assist. Anders Nilsson stopped 25 shots, and Henrik Sedin chipped in with two assists.

___

By The Associated Press