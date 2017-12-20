Martin, Caroline combine for 42, Nevada beats UC Davis 88-73

RENO, Nev. — Caleb Martin scored 22 points, Jordan Caroline had 20 with seven rebounds, and Nevada pulled ahead early from UC Davis to win 88-73 on Tuesday night for its eleventh straight home victory.

Kendall Stephens added 16 points and Josh Hall had five assists for the Wolf Pack (10-2), who scored 20 points off of 16 Aggies turnovers and outscored UC Davis 19-0 on fast breaks.

Nevada led by 20 on Stephens' 3-pointer early in the second half, but the Aggies closed to 56-44 after consecutive 3s by Delveion Jackson and Siler Schneider. Two free throws by Martin with 2:08 left capped a 6-0 spurt for a 23-point Nevada lead, its largest of the game.

It was Martin's third 20-point game in a row and seventh of the season.