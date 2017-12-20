San Francisco beats cold-shooting Radford 52-41

SAN FRANCISCO — Matt McCarthy had 10 points and 11 rebounds and San Francisco beat cold-shooting Radford 52-41 on Tuesday night.
Souley Boum added 10 points and Chase Foster had nine points on 3-of-6 shooting from long range for San Francisco (7-4), which bounced back from a 71-59 loss at Stanford on Sunday that snapped a three-game win streak.
Carlik Jones scored 11 of his 19 points in the first half to lead Radford (5-6), which shot just 15 of 60 from the field (25 per cent) and missed 16 of 18 3-point attempts.
The Highlanders led 22-18 at halftime, but the Dons opened the second half on a 24-12 run and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Boum had eight points, Foster added six and Jordan Ratinho scored all five of his points during the stretch.
By The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Matt McCarthy had 10 points and 11 rebounds and San Francisco beat cold-shooting Radford 52-41 on Tuesday night.
Souley Boum added 10 points and Chase Foster had nine points on 3-of-6 shooting from long range for San Francisco (7-4), which bounced back from a 71-59 loss at Stanford on Sunday that snapped a three-game win streak.
Carlik Jones scored 11 of his 19 points in the first half to lead Radford (5-6), which shot just 15 of 60 from the field (25 per cent) and missed 16 of 18 3-point attempts.
The Highlanders led 22-18 at halftime, but the Dons opened the second half on a 24-12 run and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Boum had eight points, Foster added six and Jordan Ratinho scored all five of his points during the stretch.
By The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Matt McCarthy had 10 points and 11 rebounds and San Francisco beat cold-shooting Radford 52-41 on Tuesday night.
Souley Boum added 10 points and Chase Foster had nine points on 3-of-6 shooting from long range for San Francisco (7-4), which bounced back from a 71-59 loss at Stanford on Sunday that snapped a three-game win streak.
Carlik Jones scored 11 of his 19 points in the first half to lead Radford (5-6), which shot just 15 of 60 from the field (25 per cent) and missed 16 of 18 3-point attempts.
The Highlanders led 22-18 at halftime, but the Dons opened the second half on a 24-12 run and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Boum had eight points, Foster added six and Jordan Ratinho scored all five of his points during the stretch.
By The Associated Press