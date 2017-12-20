Women's Top 25 Capsules

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Geno Auriemma earned his 1,000th win as top-ranked UConn beat Oklahoma 88-64 on Tuesday night in the Hall of Fame women's Holiday Showcase.

Auriemma became the fourth Division I women's coach to reach the milestone, joining Pat Summitt, Tara VanDerveer and Sylvia Hatchell, who got her 1,000th victory earlier Tuesday. Duke boss Mike Krzyzewski is the only men's coach to win 1,000 games at college basketball's highest level.

Auriemma is the fastest to achieve the mark, doing so in his 1,135th game. The Hall of Fame coach has gone 500-36 since winning his 500th game in 2003. That includes winning 100 of his last 101 contests.

Sitting by Auriemma's side for the 1,000 wins has been associate head coach Chris Dailey. She's been with Auriemma since he took over at UConn in 1985. Dailey led the Huskies to seven victories while filling in as head coach, though all of them are credited to Auriemma.