FIFA says Chinese dairy producer a 2018 World Cup sponsor

ZURICH — FIFA has turned to China yet again to find a sponsor for the World Cup in Russia.

FIFA says dairy producer Mengniu Group signed for the 2018 tournament, joining Chinese brands Hisense and Vivo in the second-tier sponsor category.

Mengniu becomes "the official drinkable yogurt and pre-packaged ice-cream of the FIFA World Cup and the official milk and powdered milk of the FIFA World Cup for Greater China," FIFA says.

FIFA still has 21 vacant slots in its 34-sponsor World Cup program less than six months from the opening game in Moscow.