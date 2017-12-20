Cologne keeps faith in coach, signs striker to boost attack

COLOGNE, Germany — Cologne has appointed Stefan Ruthenbeck as its coach until the end of June and has signed Simon Terodde from league rival Stuttgart to boost its attack.

Ruthenbeck had been coaching the team on an interim basis following the sacking of Peter Stoeger on Dec. 3.

Cologne sporting director Armin Veh says, "Ruthenbeck and his staff were able to convince me with their work thus far. They have done well to prepare the team, find the right words, and provide solutions during a difficult situation."

The 45-year-old Ruthenbeck had been coach of Cologne's under-19 side. Last weekend, he led Cologne to its only Bundesliga this season — after 17 games — a 2-0 home victory over Wolfsburg.