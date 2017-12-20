Dolphins TE Thomas and G Bushrod placed on injured reserve

Sports 12:37 PM

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas and guard Jermon Bushrod have been placed on injured reserve and will miss the final two games.

Tight end Thomas Duarte was activated Wednesday from the practice squad, and tackle Eric Smith was activated from injured reserve.

Thomas hurt his foot in last week's loss at Buffalo. Bushrod missed the past four games because of a foot injury after starting the first 10 games.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press

Dolphins TE Thomas and G Bushrod placed on injured reserve

Sports 12:37 PM

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas and guard Jermon Bushrod have been placed on injured reserve and will miss the final two games.

Tight end Thomas Duarte was activated Wednesday from the practice squad, and tackle Eric Smith was activated from injured reserve.

Thomas hurt his foot in last week's loss at Buffalo. Bushrod missed the past four games because of a foot injury after starting the first 10 games.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press

Dolphins TE Thomas and G Bushrod placed on injured reserve

Sports 12:37 PM

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas and guard Jermon Bushrod have been placed on injured reserve and will miss the final two games.

Tight end Thomas Duarte was activated Wednesday from the practice squad, and tackle Eric Smith was activated from injured reserve.

Thomas hurt his foot in last week's loss at Buffalo. Bushrod missed the past four games because of a foot injury after starting the first 10 games.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press