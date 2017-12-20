Orioles closer Zach Britton ruptures right Achilles tendon

BALTIMORE — Orioles closer Zach Britton ruptured his right Achilles tendon in off-season training, a significant injury that could cause him to miss part of the 2018 season.

Baltimore executive vice-president of baseball operations Dan Duquette on Wednesday confirmed the torn Achilles tendon. It was not immediately clear how long Britton would be out.

In a tweet announcing the injury, the team said Britton was injured Tuesday while training in California and wished him a speedy recovery.

Britton had 15 saves and a 2.89 ERA with the Orioles this past season. In 2016, had a 0.54 ERA and was perfect in save opportunities with a major league-leading 47.