Dybala responds to being benched with a goal in Juventus win

Juventus has won three straight Italian Cups and a record 12 overall.

___

MILINKOVIC-SAVIC'S SAVES

The younger brother of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic made a total of 10 saves as Roma dominated possession.

Roma left many usual starters on the bench ahead of a visit to Juventus in Serie A on Saturday.

Lorenzo De Silvestri and Simone Edera had scored to put Torino up 2-0 when Milinkovic-Savic leaped to his right to push Dzeko's spot kick wide in the 77th minute.

Roma striker Stephan El Shaarawy hit the crossbar with a long shot just after the half-hour mark and De Silvestri's opener came eight minutes later with a rebound following a header from Andrea Belotti.

El Shaarawy had a great chance to equalize early in the second half but was stopped from close-range with a reflex save from Milinkovic-Savic.

Edera then scored with a bouncing header from inside the box.

Roma striker Patrik Schick pulled one back five minutes from time with a quick control and low shot from inside the area. It was the Czech international's first goal for Roma since joining on loan from Sampdoria in August.

Schick also hit the post with a header and earned Roma's penalty.

Torino, which also beat Trapani and Carpi, has scored a joint-record 11 goals in Cup play this season.

___

OVER-ACHIEVING ATALANTA

Building on its club-record fourth-place finish in Serie A last season, Atalanta beat visiting Sassuolo 2-1 to set up a quarterfinal with Napoli.

Denmark forward Andreas Cornelius beat the offside trap for Atalanta's opener. Then Brazilian defender Rafael Toloi doubled the lead with a header before the break.

Atalanta also hit the woodwork twice in the first half.

After the break, Sassuolo pulled one back with an own goal from Toloi on a failed clearance.

Atalanta ended with 10 men when Jasmin Kurtic was shown a straight red card for a reaction foul.

Having qualified for continental competition for the first time in 26 years, Atalanta won its Europa League group ahead of Lyon and Everton without losing a game.

___

More AP soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/asdampf

By Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press