Georgia's Smith relishes matchup with Sooners' Mayfield

Similarly, the Sooners know Smith isn't the only player to watch on Georgia's defence.

"Everybody talks about the linebacker that's such a good player," said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley of Smith. "They've got some outstanding individual players, but they're really, really deep and really, really talented. They're as deep and talented as anybody we've played in the three years I've been here, without question."

Smith spent time with Mayfield in Atlanta earlier this month at the college football awards show.

"He's a phenomenal guy off the field, when I met him in Atlanta," Smith said. "First-class guy. Takes everything light and has a great personality. On the field, it speaks for itself what he does, he just won the Heisman, and he's a good guy off the field as well."

Smart said Smith "has all kinds of assignments" and will be assigned to a gap, a coverage responsibility or a running back in addition to Mayfield, the dual-threat quarterback.

"It's not as simple as people want to make it seem like: Hey, it's Roquan against Baker Mayfield," Smart said. "That's not what this is. Roquan has to play within our system, and he may end up in a matchup with him sometime. We've got other guys we spy with. We've got other guys that have to rush and contain the quarterback. ... It's what we do, not necessarily what he does."

Smith, a first-team All-America selection, was named The Associated Press SEC defensive player of the year. His 113 tackles, including 10 1/2 for loss, 5 1/2 sacks and 17 quarterback pressures lead Georgia.

Among other standouts on the Georgia defence are linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy , safety J.R. Reed and defensive tackle Trenton Thompson.

"They're the best defence so you can compare them to anybody," Mayfield said. "They're in a league of their own. There's a reason they're in the playoff and they follow behind that defence. ... To say they're like anybody else would be downplaying how good they are."

By Charles Odum, The Associated Press