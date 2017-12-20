Mitchell, Shaw headline signing day for Cyclones

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State signed 18 players to letters of intent Wednesday, including quarterback Re-al Mitchell and wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr.

Mitchell threw for nearly 3,000 yards and rushed for 1,000 in 2016 and was considered one of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks out of Bellflower, California. Shaw caught 40 touchdowns in his prep career in Jones, Oklahoma.

The Cyclones dipped into the junior college ranks for safety Greg Eisworth and punter Cory Dunn.

Iowa State signed a trio of Iowans as well, led by Creston lineman Trevor Downing.