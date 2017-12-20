Brown scores 18, Bradley beats SE Missouri State 75-67

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Darrell Brown scored 18 points, Elijah Childs added a career-high 15 and Bradley beat Southeast Missouri State 75-67 on Wednesday.

Bradley (10-2) is off to its best start since beginning the 1985-86 season with a 31-1 record.

Luuk van Bree chipped in 14 points and Nate Kennell 12 for Bradley, which has won back-to-back road games. The Braves entered as the nation's fourth-ranked defence, allowing only 58.5 points per game.

Brown scored six points during Bradley's 16-5 run to close the first half for a 41-29 lead. Childs had 13 points and six rebounds at the break.