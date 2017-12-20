Koe curling team leans on Kennedy, Hebert

"It's a heck of a lot tougher to win now than it was the last time I went in 2010," Hebert said.

"The semifinal and final were tougher games, but we had games during the round robin where we were running guys out of the building in five ends.

"We don't expect that this time. These world teams have put a lot of work in, a lot of time, we've played them all on the tour and they're very, very good teams. We're going to have to go there and play a really good week."

Koe and Hebert live and work in Calgary, while Kennedy is from St. Albert, Alta., and Laing is from Ontario.

Kennedy, Laing and Hebert have each won three men's world championships in their careers and Koe two. They claimed their one world title as a foursome in 2016.

They don't lack big-game experience, even if Koe and Laing are going to a Winter Games for the first time.

"From playing in those other events, it just kind of gives us some experience," Hebert said. "It would have been a different story I think going in if we hadn't been in world championships or if I hadn't been in the Olympics before.

"I think the things that go along with the Olympics, the outside stuff, the opening ceremonies, staying in the village and meeting all the other athletes, that stuff's great.

"Once you get to the field of play and once we actually get into the action, it's just going to be an event we need to play great at."

Koe and company will play Jan. 11-14 in the World Financial Group Continental Cup of Curling in London, Ont., and Jan. 16-21 in the World Curling Tour's Meridian Canadian Open in Camrose, Alta.

Koe and Rachel Homan's team from Ottawa will then head to Karuizawa, Japan, for a pre-Olympic camp.

Canada has high expectations of its hockey and curling teams at Winter Olympics because of past successes.

"You always want to be the favourite," Hebert stated. "If you're the favourite, that means if you go play good, you win.

"We're not going there to win silver or bronze. If we do win an Olympic medal, we're going to be happy regardless, but obviously we're going there with expectations of winning gold."

By Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press