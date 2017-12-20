No. 2 Notre Dame rally to beat Marquette 91-85 in overtime

McCown shot 60 per cent from the floor and made all seven of her free throws. Victoria Vivians added 22 points and six rebounds for Mississippi State (12-0), and Roshunda Johnson scored 12 points.

Brooke Johnson led UNLV (5-5) with 21 points, Paris Strawther added 12, and Katie Powell had 11.

NO. 15 MARYLAND 113, COPPIN STATE 49

BALTIMORE (AP) — Eleanna Christinaki scored a career-high 32 points in her debut for Maryland, and Blair Watson added 23.

Christinaki, a junior guard, sat out a year due to NCAA transfer rules after playing her first 40 career games at Florida. Kaila Charles added 19 points for Maryland (11-2).

Genesis Lucas led Coppin State (1-11) with 17 points.

NO. 19 TEXAS A&M 103, HAWAII 59

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Khaalia Hillsman made all 12 of her field goals and scored 25 points, Danni Williams added 23 points and tied her career high with five 3-pointers for Texas A&M at the Duel in the Desert.

Hillsman set a single-game program record for consecutive field goals.

Anriel Howard had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Texas A&M (10-2). Chennedy Carter, who was coming off a school-record 46 points and the winning basket with 10.9 seconds to play against Soiuthern California, scored 10 points and had a career-high 11 assists.

Makenna Woodfolk and Sarah Toeaina scored 10 points apiece for Hawaii (6-5).

NO. 20 VILLANOVA 76, LA SALLE 49

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kelly Jekot scored 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Villanova beat La Salle to improve to 10-0 for first time since opening 16-0 in 1979-80.

Jekot scored seven points during Villanova's 10-3 second-quarter run as the Wildcats outscored La Salle 22-8 in the quarter for a 36-24 lead at the break.

Villanova used a 19-4 run, with scoring from Jekot, Alex Louin and Adrianna Hahn, to open the third quarter for a 55-28 lead as La Salle was scoreless for four-plus minutes.

Adreana Miller led La Salle (5-7) with 18 points.

