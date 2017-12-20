Notre Dame suspends WR Stepherson, RB Holmes

ROCHESTER, Ind. — Notre Dame has indefinitely suspended wide receiver Kevin Stepherson and running back C.J. Holmes from football-related activities.

Coach Brian Kelly announced the suspensions Wednesday. The reason was not provided, but WNDU-TV reported Stepherson and Holmes were caught shoplifting clothing from a department store Friday night. They have not yet been charged or booked into jail.

Stepherson has 19 catches for 359 yards and five touchdowns. Holmes has run for 33 yards on eight carries.

No. 14 Notre Dame plays No. 16 LSU on Jan. 1 in the Citrus Bowl.