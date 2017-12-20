BYU goes heavy on offence on first day of signing period

PROVO, Utah — BYU inked 13 players on the first day of the early signing period.

The 247Sports composite score gave three stars to offensive tackles Connor Pay, Campbell Barrington and Jacob Smith, defensive end Chinonso Opara, linebacker Oliver Nasilai, tight end Ben Tuipulotu and safety Talan Alfrey.

Eight of the 13 come from the offensive side of the ball, including quarterback Stacy Conner, the No. 58 dual-threat signal-caller in the country.

The Cougars finished the 2017 season with one of the worst offences in recent school history. The Cougars ranked No. 124 in the nation this season with 17.1 points per game and No. 119 with 325.2 yards of total offence per game. Both rankings are the worst in the last 40 years of BYU football.