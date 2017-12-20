Titans cornerback misses practice, backup hurts hamstring

NASHVILLE — Tennessee cornerback Logan Ryan missed practice as he heals from an ankle injury that knocked him out of the Titans' previous game, and backup cornerback LeShaun Sims hurt a hamstring, needing an MRI.

Coach Mike Mularkey said Wednesday that Ryan, who left last week's 25-23 loss to San Francisco in the second quarter, remains day to day along with defensive lineman Karl Klug with an injured groin.

Sims injured a hamstring during practice Wednesday. Mularkey says the Titans (8-6) will know more after the MRI and plan accordingly. The Titans host the Los Angeles Rams (10-4) and an offence tied for the NFL's highest-scoring unit Sunday.

Linebacker Derrick Morgan, who has missed the past two games with an injured knee, was limited at practice.