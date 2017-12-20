Freeman not looking to extend drama with Saints coach

He missed three preseason games and came back strong before getting knocked out early in a win last month over Dallas. Since getting cleared to return after a two-week absence, Freeman has looked like his vintage self the last three games, running 58 times for a 5-yard average and catching six passes for a 12.5 average.

"I think I mix it up pretty well," he said. "I can do it all. It all depends on the situation, down and distance, determining what kind of runner I'll be on that play, that game, that quarter. It's all about adjusting, and I just try to adjust as the game goes."

When he's in sync with Atlanta's zone blocking schemes, Freeman creates matchup problems with his running style. His 5-foot-8, 206-pound frame makes him tough to read behind big offensive linemen, and his ability to change direction in space makes him tough to tackle.

Defenders don't have enough time to get proper leverage in their technique, and even if they do bring him down, Freeman is adept at twisting and diving for extra yards.

"Just when you think he's going to change, he'll go right through and finish on the run," coach Dan Quinn said. "That kind of really embodies the toughness that he displays. He's really on top of his game right now."

He's actually been on top of his game since the start of 2015, ranking first in the NFL with 29 rushing touchdowns, fourth with 2,941 yards rushing and sixth in yards from scrimmage with 4,193. The Falcons drafted Freeman in the fourth round out of Florida State three years ago, but he didn't become a feature back until his second season.

"I'm a big fan of his style of play," quarterback Matt Ryan said. "He's special. The mix of elusiveness, his ability to cut and make guys miss, but also his ability to finish runs with power, to be able to run people over, run between the tackles, bounce it outside, catch the ball out of the backfield and pass-protect for us. He's a complete football player. We're really lucky to have him."

Freeman hopes to have all of skills at full capacity on Sunday. And if he's running near the Saints' sideline and comes close to Payton, Freeman might even flash him a quick smile.

"Like I said two weeks ago, it was a competitors' moment," he said. "I talk trash. He talks trash. Players talk trash. Coaches talk trash. This is what we're in it for, to compete."

By George Henry, The Associated Press