Steelers veterans Haden, Gilbert return to full practice

"I didn't want to stretch it into the playoffs (so) I kind of was in a hard spot," Gilbert said.

It especially hurt, Gilbert said, to have to sit out the showdown with the Patriots, a matchup of the AFC's top two teams.

Haden, likewise, was disappointed he couldn't play last week after returning to practice in the days leading up to that game.

Haden was attempting to return at the earliest portion of the window he was expected to miss after going down during the first half at Indianapolis on Nov. 12.

He'd been ubiquitous around the Steelers' practice facility in the month-plus since, getting cleared to practice the day after his team on Dec. 10 clinched the AFC North, a division he'd finished at the bottom of each of the prior six seasons while playing for the Browns.

Haden said he did as much cardio as his injury allowed while he was out, but in regards to playing against the Patriots "just couldn't make it happen."

"When you start covering guys and have to make moves and adjustments that aren't really under your control, that's when I felt my knee wasn't ready," Haden said.

Three days of workouts this week, though, have convinced Haden he's at "85 per cent" and ready to go.

"I'm glad I was able to work back and get back for the final two games of the season, knowing we have the post-season," Haden said. "I can get in football shape. It's good to get back out there and make some plays."

While the Steelers offence chugged along with Hubbard in place of Gilbert at right tackle, the defence missed Haden more. Coty Sensabaugh started the first four games before being replaced by rookie Cameron Sutton against New England.

Five of the six biggest opponent passing yards games against the Steelers this season have come with Haden out, as did 10 of the 14 longest passing plays the Steelers have allowed.

"Joe can really help us," defensive captain Cameron Heyward said. "Guys have done an admirable job stepping in, but no one can replace that experience he has and the way he covers.

"Hopefully he can shake off the cobwebs and get back to playing good football again. We'll look for him on Monday."

By The Associated Press