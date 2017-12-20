Canada helps No. 11 UCLA rout Fordham 67-30

NEW YORK — Cori Close didn't know what to expect from her team. The 11th-ranked UCLA Bruins skipped morning shoot around and traffic caused them to show up about an hour before tip.

It didn't matter.

UCLA responded with its best defensive effort in 37 years, beating Fordham 67-30 on Wednesday night.

"We chose to commit to defence, energy and rebounding," Close said.

It was the fewest points the Bruins had allowed since a 96-30 win over UC Irvine in 1980.

"You could feel that on the court," UCLA forward Monique Billings said of the energy. "It made it fun to get stops and bring high energy on defence."

UCLA led 15-8 after one quarter and almost were only up five. A shot by G'mrice Davis at the buzzer was originally counted as a basket, but on review was ruled to have come too late.

The Bruins (9-2) then outscored the Rams 22-4 in the second quarter, including the first 10 points. Jordin Canada had five of her 16 points during the spurt.

UCLA led 40-12 at the half and Fordham never could recover.

Bre Cavanaugh led Fordham (7-4) with nine points. She was 2 for 12 from the field. As a team, Fordham shot 20 per cent (10 for 51), 2 for 21 from behind the 3-point line.