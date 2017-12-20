Carter leads No. 4 Duke to 104-40 rout of Evansville

BIG PICTURE

Evansville: The Purple Aces like to play slowly — frequently milking the shot clock into the low teens or longer before taking their first shot or, more often, stumbling into a turnover — and that deliberate style worked against them as the Blue Devils methodically stretched their lead into the 20s and well beyond.

"We got no excuses," coach Marty Simmons said of a team missing key scorers Ryan Taylor and Dru Smith. "We knew what we were getting ready to play. We just didn't do a good enough job as coaches, as players. They took us out of everything we wanted to do. We couldn't get into anything."

Duke: The Blue Devils had 11 days to stew on the loss that knocked them from No. 1. Duke allowed the Eagles to hit 15 3-pointers in that game, but clamped down against an Evansville team that makes 49.4 per cent of its 3s — the best in Division I. Evansville was just 5 of 14 from long range.

INJURY REPORT

Not that he was needed in the slightest, but the Blue Devils played without injured sophomore forward Javin DeLaurier, after coach Mike Krzyzewski said he had a tight hamstring. Big man Marques Bolden and freshman guards Alex O'Connell and Jordan Goldwire were the first players off the bench for the Blue Devils.

STAR WATCH

Don't sleep on Carter's long-range touch. The freshman big man entered with three 3-pointers all season and surpassed that in this one, hitting 4 of 7 from long range. That was a big part of the season-best nine field goals he hit. "We kind of rolled the dice," Simmons said, "and he made us pay."

UP NEXT

Evansville: The Purple Aces host Illinois State on Saturday in their Missouri Valley Conference opener.

Duke: The Blue Devils have another extended break, this one lasting nine days before Florida State comes in Dec. 30 for their first home ACC game.

By Joedy McCreary, The Associated Press